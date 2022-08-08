COLUMBIA - While enrollment for Columbia Public Schools remains ongoing, families who haven't signed up for bus transportation may encounter difficulties trying to get their children to school on time when the school year starts.
The deadline to sign up for transportation was Monday at 2 p.m. Anything received after Aug. 8 will take time to process and route. This means bus transportation is not guaranteed for the first week of school while bus routes are adjusted to accommodate additional students.
Michelle Baumstark, the Chief Communications Officer for CPS, said they will need some time to route children if they are signed up late for bus transportation.
"We have more than nine thousand students that ride the bus and each one of them has to be individually routed," Baumstark said, "and so we need sufficient time to be able to do that. Anybody who's late, we won't be able to guarantee that they have transportation that first week, but we will work with as we move through those first several days to get them routed."
CPS is asking for grace and flexibility while they undertake the new school year.
"We always ask for our community to be extra patient with us those first couple of days as we navigate through all the all the new things," Baumstark said. "It's new for everyone; new bus routes, new schools, all of those things."
State law requires schools provide transportation for students in grades K-8 within 2 miles of their school and for students in grades 9-12 within 3 miles of their school.
There are a few things that parents and guardians can do to make sure they are up to date for the school year.
- Fill out and update student's health information.
- Specify if a child will need bus transportation for the school year.
- Fill out the free and reduced lunch application, if needed.
- Read through the handbook and the technology use agreements.
Baumstark said these are things families can do now to be prepared for the school year. All of these steps, along with new student enrollment, are available on the CPS website. Families can also enroll their children at their respective schools.