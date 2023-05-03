COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee met Wednesday to discuss the proposed budget they will bring to the school board in June.
One emphasis of the proposed budget would include a pay increase to workers in hourly positions.
Heather McArthur, the chief financial officer for CPS, said that one reason they are proposing increased pay is because of a labor shortage within the school system.
“We've seen a labor shortage, not just in CPS or in Columbia, but nationwide, unlike anything that we've really ever seen during our lifetime,” McArthur said. “We really are trying to make our beginning wages, especially for our non certified or hourly employees competitive, because those are the positions that we've seen over the last couple of years that are not getting filled.”
Specifically, the committee wants to increase the wages of non-certified workers, those not required to have a teaching certificate and work by the hour, from $13.50 to at least $15.00 per hour. McArther said hourly workers are vital to the success of the school system.
“We've heard from our teachers and our certified staff that you can feel the additional pressure that is put on teachers when you don't have some of those non-certified positions filled,” she said." An increase in pay would help make sure they have the support that they need for our classrooms, and our teachers and our students.”
McArthur said she wished the board could give all employees of Columbia Public Schools raises, but there is only so much money it can spend.
"We really have to make sure that we're balancing the amount of revenues we have and how much we can continue to give for raises,” she said. "We don't want to overextend and spend more than we have and then have to go back to our voters and tell them that we need more money.
In total, the amount of money of the proposed budget the increase in employee salaries and benefits would take up is $10,459,241 according to the committee. $6,431,491 would go to employee salaries, and $6,431,491 going to employee benefits according to the committee.