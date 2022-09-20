COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools held the first of three public meetings Tuesday night to discuss the district's grading policy changes.
These informational sessions are to help parents learn more about the district's upcoming move to standards-referenced grading (SRG).
According to the district's website, SRG practices involve assessing students against state or national standards of learning.
"Student learning is measured using 4-level scales, where Level 3 is the level of meeting the grade-level standard(s) through aligned learning targets," the website said. "Only academic achievement is ultimately assessed, as behaviors blended in can distort this."
And while CPS is still testing the scale out, some high school students have already experienced SRG.
Daniel Webb is a student at Rock Bridge High School. He has used SRG as a scale to grade some of his work and he thinks that the new scale is actually going to help students.
"I think the biggest change I've seen is in the grading. Because like they've changed so you can take retakes now and you have more chances to improve your grade," Webb said, "Even if you don't do well on like a test, you can still get a good grade in the class."
The district hopes this method of grading will encourage students to be more involved in their own success.
Up to 50 parents are allowed to attend each session and all sessions are recorded.
CPS announced back in August that the grading scale for their middle and high school students would change before the 22-23 school year.
All assignments previously had a grade floor of 50% no matter if they were turned in or not. Going forward the grade floor will be readjusted to 0 for assignments not turned in.
The remaining two meetings will be held on the following days:
- Oct. 12 – Hickman High School, 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18, 2023 - Battle High School, 6 p.m.