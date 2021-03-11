COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools held a virtual public forum Thursday evening to introduce finalists for the district's new superintendent.
The district previously announced three finalists for the position:
- Dr. Erick Pruitt, currently the deputy chief of high schools for Chicago Public Schools
- Dr. Chace Ramey, currently the chief operating officer in Iowa City Community School District
- Dr. Harold Brian Yearwood, currently the chief operations officer for Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas
Ray & Associates, the firm hired by the district to run the candidate search, moderated the forum.
The forum included questions from the public that were previously submitted for each candidate to answer. These questions regarded important topics such as how each candidate will get to know CPS students and staff, as well as what their leadership will look like.
Each candidate also spoke about their plans for innovation:
"You have to allow the leaders that are leading your schools to lead them," Pruitt said. "I think that it's imperative that you allow them to build their team and give them the resources to identify what their school community needs in order to serve their students at the highest level."
"We are in a pandemic and still coming out of it," Ramey said. "I don't believe there is any better time, for us, an opportunity in education than to be innovative right now."
"Students, regardless of whether you're a student of color, regardless of your ethnic or socioeconomic background, you must have exposure to innovation," Yearwood said.
In a news release, a district spokesperson says the district hopes to select a new superintendent by the end of March.
The search comes after current superintendent Peter Stiepleman previously announced his retirement. His last day will be June 30.