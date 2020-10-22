COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will introduce rapid antigen testing sites to combat the possible spread of COVID-19 amongst its staff and students.
The Board of Education held a work session meeting Thursday morning where the possible plan was introduced.
According to CDC reach, it is safe for communities with a low transmission rate to allow schools to reopen. The study also stated that even with low transmission rates, schools should still come up with a plan in case multiple cases are identified.
CPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman said CPS' coordinator for nursing, Lori Osbourne signed the school up for rapid antigen testing.
“So we actually had a presentation by Dr. Jason Newland and Lori Osbourne, our coordinator for nursing. She attended and signed us up for rapid antigen testing, so we’re in the process right now of acquiring those tests."
The introduction of rapid antigen tests does not mean that children returning to school should be deemed dangerous. The CDC noted that having a proactive plan for if a student or staff member tests positive is critical for all administrators.
“The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics both strongly recommend that kids return to school just for their mental health and for their physical health, and they cite multiple studies that show that the rate of positivity for COVID virus does not seem to be linked to whether kids are attending school or not,” MU Health Care Physician Assistant Jamie Ticgelaor said.
“I think rapid testing is actually more beneficial for the teachers just in case that you do have a teacher that is high risk.”
The goal of rapid testing is to provide parents with the option to get their child tested if that particular student is exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms.
“So, unlike those programs where they were every week, they were testing every two weeks," Stiepleman said. "Ours would be more of if a child or a staff member is exhibiting symptoms giving the family the opportunity to come get a rapid test and so we will be establishing two sites throughout our district for our students."
Though children have been listed as low risk, testing is still important for keeping teachers safe.
“I think if you kind of look at the risk for children overall for having the coronavirus they have a very, very low risk of having death or permanent illness from it,” Ticgelaor said.
Stiepleman also said that parent consent would be essential for a student being tested.