COLUMBIA — The Columbia Public Schools is seeking feedback from its families on updated calendars for the next two school years. The Columbia School Board approved the 2023-2024 calendar last month, but this week it was finalized and approved after teacher collective bargaining.
Surveys were sent to families this week about the upcoming changes.
The calendar additions include three professional development days on Oct. 2-4, and pre-K and kindergarten students will start on Aug. 22, the same day as first through 12th graders. The district is also seeking feedback for the start date of the spring semester.
Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) and a teacher at Hickman High School, said she doesn't believe teachers are enthusiastic about the changes.
"They're worried about services for their students and worried about slipping back," Gilzow said.
Professional development days are currently district driven and consist of programs for teacher training. This would be the first time that the school district has three consecutive professional development days in a school year.
"These three days back-to-back weren't exactly what we were expecting when we heard this proposal at the bargaining table, and they might want to reconsider how they distribute those days moving forward," Gilzow said.
The early professional development days were drafted earlier in the school year intentionally, according to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
"In order for district professional development to have an impact on the current year, it needs to be conducted as early in the school year as possible," Baumstark told KOMU 8.
The updates to the pre-K and kindergarten schedule come as a result of state-implemented changes to the kindergarten assessment process, which, according to Baumstark, impacts when assessments of incoming students will be completed.
"For the kindergarten teachers, there's a lot of individual assessment that they do to determine what each student needs moving forward, and they feel maybe they're not given the time to make those assessments," Gilzow said.
Parents and teachers will be able to speak out their thoughts on the recent changes at the School Board's next meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 8. Results from the surveys are expected to be available.