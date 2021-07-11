COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will begin requiring masks for summer school students under 11 years old starting Monday.
Masks were required throughout the school year for all CPS students. But, the district dropped its mask policy inside buildings on June 4 after the school year wrapped up.
Summer school started June 14 with no mask requirement, but the district decided to bring the masks bag for younger students this week.
The district's 14-day COVID-19 case tracker is now the highest it's been since February. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the district decided to require masking for students under 12.
"That's where we're seeing the largest number of positive cases and individuals needing to be quarantined as a result," said CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark about the elementary age group. "It's also the age group that does not yet have access to the vaccine."
Masks will be required inside and on buses, but not outdoors.
Changes to quarantine guidelines will also change Monday.
Students who are fully vaccinated or masked when they are exposed to COVID-19 and not exhibiting symptoms will not need to quarantine.
According to the district's website, there are currently 18 elementary students with COVID-19 and 263 elementary students in quarantine. There are 2 positive cases among middle school students right now with 7 in quarantine and 3 high school students with COVID-19 and 8 in quarantine.