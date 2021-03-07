COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board will vote Monday on whether to allow students to go back to school five days per week.
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman will present the following information to the Board of Education:
- Case rates
- CDC Guidelines and CDC Reports
- Quarantine and Isolation Information
- Infectious Disease and Public Health Expert Information
Following the presentation, the board will make a motion, discuss the motion, hear public comment, and vote.
Stiepleman said in the February 8th meeting he would not recommend going back full-time until most teachers in the district had access to the vaccine. Phase 1, Tier 3 of the state's vaccination plan will make teachers eligible next Monday. The state's vaccine allocation increased from about 100,000 doses per week at the time of the meeting to nearly 150,000 doses last week with the first Johnson & Johnson doses arriving in the state.
Teachers can receive the vaccine this week through a federal pharmacy program partnering. It is unclear when the state will have enough doses for all willing teachers to be vaccinated, but 700 of CPS' 3,000 employees received at least one dose, as of Friday.
"As vaccines are made available by the state for those in Tier 3, we are prepared to facilitate the vaccination of our employees. We have plans in place with our health partners to make that happen whether the vaccine becomes available in smaller quantities or if it becomes available in larger quantities allowing for a mass clinic," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8.
Families who opted for their students to learn fully remote for the rest of the school year will not be able to return in-person after the vote. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Aslin Administration Building.
Interactive timeline of CPS learning models since March 2020: