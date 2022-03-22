COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will recommend Amanda Minear to the Columbia Board of Education as the principal of Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year.
Minear will take over the position from interim principal Brian Rehg. Rehg will return to his previous post as assistant principal at Parkade Elementary School.
Superintendent Brian Yearwood said Minear will transition into the role over the summer.
“We’re excited to have Dr. Minear as part of the Alpha Hart Lewis Trusty Huskie community and for her transition into her position during our summer programming. She will be a great part of their school community and will do an outstanding job,” he said.
Right now, Minear is the administrative assistant at Lange Middle School. She holds four degrees from the University of Missouri, including a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis. Minear has 11 years of experience in education.