Columbia Public Schools announced Friday Becca Babcock will be the next principal at Blue Ridge Elementary School.
The announcement comes after the current principal, Mark Burlison, revealed in November he would not be coming back for the 2023-24 school year.
Babcock holds experience with the district, both as a student and as a professional. Not only did she attend Russell Boulevard Elementary, she also graduated from Rock Bridge High School, according to a press release.
She then spent 12 years as a teacher, two at Green City R-1, four at Moberly Public Schools, and the latest six years at Blue Ridge.
CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded positively to the new principal of the elementary school.
“We’re excited to have Ms. Babcock step into the principal role at Blue Ridge Elementary School. Her continued leadership in the building will create continuity. She is a great part of the school‐community and will do an outstanding job,” Yearwood said in the press release.