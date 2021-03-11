COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is extending its yearly Summer SUNsation K-8 program after canceling last summer due to the pandemic.
K-8 summer school will run six weeks this year, rather than four, with mornings consisting of academic lessons.
Eliot Battle Elementary parent Jenna Fuller says when classes moved online last school year and heading into this year, she noticed her second grade daughter's reading level stopped progressing.
Fuller is hopeful summer school will help prepare her daughter for third grade.
“The reading specialist at their school said that she will be there and do reading groups with some of the kids,” Fuller said. “So, I’m hoping that will help my daughter get caught up and help her continue to make progress.”
CPS offers several summer school courses based on grade level. Some of these courses include math, science and the necessary skills for the next grade. To view the full course list for each grade, visit CPS' website.
CPS Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark says the summer school program is about enrichment, advancement and access to opportunities they might not otherwise be able to offer during the regular school year.
Baumstark also stated they typically have close to 10,000 students participate in the summer programs, which is more than half of its student population.
CPS voted to return to in-person learning five days a week starting April 5. This will continue into summer school.
Fuller said the switch to in-person learning will really help her family.
“It was really hard, because I could just tell when they were all online, they were not engaged with their learning and they weren’t learning as much, and their teacher couldn’t engage with them as much as she wanted to," Fuller said. “I’m thankful that they will be going five days a week again.”
Baumstark said with the community’s progress in the continued downward trends in cases and the increased availability of the vaccine, the new learning mode will likely be in place through the end of the year.
Enrollment for summer school opened on March 1. Parents have until Friday, April 30 for guaranteed enrollment. Summer school will run Monday, June 14 through Friday, July 23.
Bus transportation routes will be available June 4.