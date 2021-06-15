COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted on a plan to redistrict elementary schools over the next three years on Monday night.
The final plan includes:
- 732 K-4 slated to move;
- Rising 5th graders will finish their 5th grade year at their current school;
- If moved in one phase of redistricting, will not be moved again;
- No islands of attendance areas;
- Siblings will not be separated;
- Takes effect next fall.
District parent Cathy Chou spoke at Monday night's meeting. Chou asked the board to consider other plans for future building capacities.
Chou's son is an upcoming first grader at Mill Creek Elementary School. She said he'll be relocated to Russell Boulevard Elementary School because of the new plan.
"I worry that he will walk in to an environment where he doesn't know anybody," Chou said. "He'll feel insecure, he'll feel lonely, and he'll miss his friends."
Chou said she knows she cannot predict the future, but she said she worries the relocation will cause anxiety for her son.
"I feel like it's hopeless," she said. "I feel like I did all I can and there's nothing else we can do right now."
Chou's son, Ethan, will also have to separate from his sister. She'll be grandfathered into Mill Creek when she starts fifth grade.
Chou said she's not alone in her concerns. Some parents with children who will also relocate to Russell Boulevard Elementary formed a Facebook group to express their concerns.
At the end of the day, Chou said the most important thing is her son's adjustment in the future.
"I just want him to feel like he won't be excluded," Chou said.