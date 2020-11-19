Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-064-065-069-070-096>102-MOZ035-036-041-042-047>052- 059>065-072-073-200000- /O.CON.KLSX.WI.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-201120T0000Z/ Audrain MO-Bond IL-Boone MO-Brown IL-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO- Clinton IL-Cole MO-Crawford MO-Fayette IL-Franklin MO- Gasconade MO-Greene IL-Jefferson MO-Jersey IL-Lincoln MO- Macoupin IL-Madison IL-Marion IL-Moniteau MO-Monroe IL- Montgomery IL-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO- Saint Charles MO-Saint Clair IL-Saint Louis City MO- Saint Louis MO-Warren MO-Washington MO- Including the cities of Alton, Belleville, Bowling Green, Cahokia, Centralia, Columbia, Edwardsville, Fulton, Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Salem, Sullivan, Union, Vandalia, and Washington 301 PM CST Thu Nov 19 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$