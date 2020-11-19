COLUMBIA — Students in the Columbia Public School District are more than three months into a mostly virtual school year. Adapting to virtual learning looks different for every student.
Grant Elementary student Lisa Xiao is a native-Chinese speaker. At 10-years-old, she’s trying to become a fluent English speaker.
Every day, she joins Zoom for all of her classes, but that format of learning is harder for her to keep up with.
“If we find something, a word I don't know, we will search it up. On virtual, you can’t just get out of the Zoom app and then just search things,” she said.
Her mother, Tiffany Gong, said she’s worried about her daughter because there’s a lot of vocabulary she doesn’t understand.
“Sometimes like I can get distracted, or like, I'm not really motivated to learn. And I always look forward to talk to my friends at recess, but now I can't,” Lisa said.
For students who aren’t native speakers, hearing English is just as important as knowing how to speak it. Parents like Tiffany are worried about the lack of social interaction, so they send their children to a grant-funded tutoring service called Grade A Plus.
“Probably most of us in my class don't do Grade A. This helps me and talking to others helps me learn more with English,” the fifth grader said.
Some parents told program coordinators, “I just want my children to be able to hear you talking, just so that they get used to hearing us talk and hearing us and our conversation,” Grade A Plus Family Leader Michelle Seymore said.
To make-up for missing conversations and social interaction, Tiffany makes Lisa practice English on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, for at least three to four hours.
“It's possible to learn the language at a conversational level, but the vocabulary that would be academic or technical to a particular field, that's a whole ‘nother level,” Grade A Plus Founder Janice-Dawson Threat said.
Lisa enrolled in the district’s English Language Learners Program three years ago. She graduated in July.
“The English Learners Program is a program that supports students whose first language is something other than English, or who grew up in a household where a language other than English is used," ELL Program Director Shelly Fair said. "Students who meet one of those two criteria are tested, they're assessed for their English language proficiency level when they first enroll, and then they're placed in the program if they show they need English language support."
As of Nov. 13, ELL serves 1,203 students. CPS represents 68 languages and 94 countries other than the U.S. district-wide.
“They learn English very, very quickly when they're beginners because it's conversational English, it's the way we're talking right now. When you get to a certain point, you hit the academic level, and then things slow down,” Fair said.
"Grade A helped me learn English more," Lisa said. "When I'm doing online, it feels like I can't know as much right now at school. Grade A helps me learn more and I feel like it helps me get motivated."
“I think that represents what we are trying to show- is that everyone's in a different area. Everyone has their own little educational barriers,” Seymore said.