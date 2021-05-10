CPS parents lobby at Capitol for recording IEP meetings ahead of school board meeting

JEFFERSON CITY - Columbia Public Schools parents are advocating for legislation in Missouri to record Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings. Four CPS parents met at the State Capitol Monday afternoon before the CPS board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Current KKB policy prohibits any recording of IEP or 504 meetings at CPS. These meetings are between parents and teachers, regarding student's developmental process in special education programs.
Senate Bill 152 had a third reading in the Missouri Senate on Monday. In addition to other education provisions, no school or district would be allowed to prohibit parental guardians from recording the audio of meetings. The audio recording would be the personal property of the parent or guardian.
Sara Rivera is a CPS parent who attended Monday's Senate bill reading. Her son has been with CPS for three years. She explained why it's important for parents to record these meetings.
"I don't think I've ever had a meeting go less than an hour and a half long, even when they're supposed to be super simple," Rivera said. "It gets super emotional because they're telling you what's wrong with your child, who you see as perfect, and it's very easy to miss things."
Rivera, along with other CPS parents, still records the IEP meetings for herself and her family. Missouri is a one party consent state, so recording these meetings is allowed under Missouri law, but not CPS policy.
Christina Ingoglia is another CPS parent who records IEP meetings. Both moms had to disclose their disabilities to CPS in order to gain permission for the recordings.
"I did not know what our rights were with these IEP meetings, and I didn't know I should be recording them," Ingoglia said. "We have to disclose why we need to record these sometimes 6 hour meetings, and it's incredibly dehumanizing."
For parents like Rivera and Ingoglia who want to record the IEP meetings, they have to go through a process with CPS to get recording permission. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark explained to KOMU 8 News it's up to the board to make a policy change.
"If a parent or guardian has a disability and needs to record these meetings they can request to do so," Baumstark said. "It will be up to the board to have that discussion of broadening the policy at this point in time."
Both Ingoglia and Rivera agreed a policy change is needed within CPS for all special education parents to record IEP and 504 meetings.
"CPS doesn't always check in with parents and students to understand how policies are playing out," Ingoglia said. "This is such a simple policy change that we need to work on, and I'm sad we've wasted two years on this legislation when it could have been a simple policy change."
The legislation is backed by Representative Chuck Bayse and Senator Denny Hoskins. Robyn Schelp is the President of Missouri Disability Empowerment. She's been working on the state legislation after CPS wouldn't change the recording policy.
"We're one of the few states that most school districts don't allow the recording of IEP meetings," Schelp said. "When we asked CPS to record meetings, their suggestion was to get a law passed. So we're working on it."
Parents are able to secretly record these meetings under the Missouri's 'one party consent' policy, but Schelp's goal with the legislation is transparency to both parents and teachers.
"We want to be transparent with our teachers and the entire IEP team," Schelp said. "We want the teachers in our schools to have the option to record if they think it's a good tool."
No vote on the policy change is set for Monday night's board meeting, but a discussion will take place for a vote on the August 9, 2021 board meeting. Baumstark explained some things the board is considering at this time.
"When you are dealing with the federal student privacy, and how that information is shared or not shared, or who's allowed to record in the room and how that recording is used, I think that will be a part of what the board is wrestling with this evening," Baumstark said.
Monday night's board meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. A public comment is scheduled after the board's consideration of current IEP/504 meeting recording policies.