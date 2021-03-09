COLUMBIA -- After Monday night's board meeting, CPS will move to five days of in-person learning.
The board had time to discuss the motion and hear from the public.
The motion carried and resulted in a unanimous vote in favor of bringing students back to school for full school weeks.
Parents in the "CoMo Parents for In-Seat School" Facebook group said this decision has been a long time coming. CPS parent John Potter said he can finally get back to work and bring home his standard income.
"When my three children had to be at home, I had to stay home from work," Potter said. "I'm also not qualified to be a teacher. I work in construction so I did what I could to help my kids learn, but the more time they spent away from their teachers, I could tell they struggled more with their overall learning."
Potter added that remote learning hurts underprivileged and special education students the most. He said that some families were able to get their students in private schools that allowed more in-person learning days, but that isn't the case for everyone.
"We want our children to be able to get back to being social, but our family, like many in the district, can't afford to do that on a private school-level," Potter said.
Potter said this decision achieves the first goal of parents in favor of in-seat school, but the next is moving toward normalcy and considers when students will no longer have to social distance or wear masks.
One Columbia parent said the board needs to consider not only the safety of students in the return, but also the teachers.
"I would want to see a more sustainable and safe return for students and staff," CPS parent Kate Canterbury said. "We've been going back and forth for so long, teachers have had to adjust their schedules so much. I think we would have been better off to wait on this decision until it was more sustainable."
Canterbury said the district's focus should be on building a plan that looks toward 5-day, in-person summer school or bringing back students fully for the fall semester.
In addition, she said the district has done a good job on getting teachers vaccinated. With more vaccinations, she can see a much safer student and staff return.
"I think that we need to respect our educators, and give them the chance to come back to the building and the safest, most possible manner," Canterbury said. "I think we should have waited until after Spring break when the vast majority of teachers will have been able to at the very least get their first shot."
As of Monday, the CPS staff vaccination rate was 24.4%.
"As vaccines are made available by the state for those in Tier 3, we are prepared to facilitate the vaccination of our employees," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8. "We have plans in place with our health partners to make that happen whether the vaccine becomes available in smaller quantities or if it becomes available in larger quantities allowing for a mass clinic."
Canterbury said one of her students prefers online learning, to the point where they may choose to stay online. Students who enrolled in fully remote learning for the duration of the school year will not be able to return to in-person.
Canterbury is one of the administrators for "CoMo for a Safe Return to School." She said she created the Facebook group because she could sense a city-wide divide and wanted to create a space where CPS educators felt supported. She said even though she made this group, it doesn't mean that she is against in-person learning. She just wants the return to be safe.
"We're all on the same team," Canterbury said. "I want to see students get back to school, but I want them to go back in the safest way possible."
CPS school board candidates will meet over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss issues affecting the district and ways the community and district can work together to solve them.
CPS is also in the midst of electing a new superintendent. On Monday, Baumstark announced there were three finalists for the position. The board will hold a virtual forum with the candidates on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
You can submit questions here for the Board to consider for the forum. Questions must be submitted by March 11 at 8 a.m. KOMU 8 will stream the forum on KOMU.com, or you can watch via the CPS website here.