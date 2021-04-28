COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board of Education is reviewing elementary attendance areas to see whether changes are needed to address population growth in Columbia.
Parkade Elementary School is overcapacity, and those redistricting changes will take affect this fall, according to the district's website. The remaining elementary school attendance areas will be addressed, and changes will take effect for the 2022-23 school year.
CPS Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said the rezoning is only "mid-process" and "rough drafts," but the CPS Board will vote on May 10 on Parkade changes and on June 9 to decide which scenario the rest of the elementary attendance area will follow.
There are four possible scenarios and each brings its own changes to the current zoning. One scenario, Scenario D, would move students who live across the street from Beulah Ralph Elementary several miles away to Mill Creek Elementary.
Baumstark said the board discussed feedback received from Wyndham Ridge parents in their meeting on April 22 and that the feedback was also provided to the consultant drafting the maps for each scenario.
According to Columbia Missourian reporting, Karen Daniel-Hamberg from Cooperative Strategies, an educational planning company, said an average of 13% of all respondents were neutral on all plans. She said plan D got the most support as it moves the smallest number of children and has the least changes.
Though one parent, Michael Flagg, is concerned about what this change could mean for the children of the Wyndham Ridge neighborhood.
"It is a significant negative," Flagg said. "The home environment that ties the parents to the school, the support -- that's critical to the environment that the kids experience."
Scenario D moves the previous boundary, located in part of South Highway KK, to cut straight down South Scott Boulevard, which is the only barrier between Wyndham Ridge and Beulah Ralph Elementary.
Flagg's children, among numerous others, walk home from school everyday.
"There is a history that you are going to disrupt that will affect the kids," Flagg said. "It's going to be a difficult explanation to give them."
Caden Gerrish attends Beulah Ralph Elementary. He said he enjoys walking home from school.
"I'd be sad because I like to walk, and I want to stay after school," Gerrish said.
Gerrish also said the time he would be able to spend with his friends would depend on what busses they rode to Mill Creek.