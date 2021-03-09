COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School students will make a full, five day return to in-person learning starting April 5.
This start date allows more teachers to get vaccinated as they become eligible within the state's vaccination plan starting March 15.
The decision to return to a 5-day model comes after Monday’s school board meeting where board members voted unanimously for students to make the return. Students have not been in the classroom full-time since mid-March of 2020.
“It's been a long year, “ Jennifer Griffith, a CPS parent, said. “I know my seventh grade daughter and I even went and spoke at one of the board meetings in the fall, just voicing our concern about the need to be in person."
Griffith has students at all grade levels and said she is excited to have her kids' schedules back to normal.
Elementary schools within the CPS system currently have a 4-day, in-person learning system, with Wednesdays reserved for online learning. Middle and high school students are currently on a hybrid plan, with in-person classes two days per week and online via Zoom two days per week. Special education students have served in district programs in-person, five days a week since September.
“Monday through Friday, everybody's the same. Everybody's going to school,” Griffith said.
"Both of our children were were extremely pleased when we told them the news," said Eric Niswonger, CPS parent.
CPS staff will continue to enforce mask requirements, sanitize the schools, encourage students to wash their hands and recommend parents do a morning wellness test.
CPS Community Relations Director, Michelle Baumstark did warn that even with all students making the return to the classroom, staff will not be able to enforce social distancing measures in all portions of the school
“We can’t enforce social distancing in a 5-day in-person learning model. We will try to maintain social distancing to the greatest extent possible, but when you double the number of students in the building that will not be possible in all instances," Baumstark said in an emailed statement to KOMU 8 News.
Both Griffith and Niswonger say not being to social distance doesn’t concern them much.
“I think that with wearing masks and you know, washing hands and all that kind of thing, and teachers now being able to get vaccinated, I think that will make a difference on just people staying healthy and well, despite being able to social distance," Griffith said.
"I'm not gonna say that everything is going to be easy for the district. There might be some setbacks here and there, but I think as long as everybody does their best," Niswonger said.
Families who opted for their students to learn fully remote for the rest of the school year will not return in-person. The district will still offer virtual learning for the more than 3,400 students currently enrolled in virtual learning in all grades.
According to a national Return to Learn tracker, Missouri ranks No. 6 for highest proportion of in-person learning, at 77% of schools back in the classroom.