COLUMBIA — CoMo for Progress launched a petition following the removal of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter displays at a Columbia Public Schools middle school and high school.
Smithton Middle School had a Black Lives Matter banner, while Rock Bridge High School had a Black Lives Matter and LGBT peace flag on display.
So far, the petition has gotten 300 to 400 signatures after launching on Wednesday, said CoMo for Progress co-organizer Kate Canterbury.
"We want to let our students know that we support them and we affirm their identities," Canterbury said. "We believe that CPS needs to be an inclusive space."
In an email, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark clarified that the two displays fell into two categories:
- Were from a student project last school year and had not been removed following the project,
Were not posted as part of a student extra-curricular and/or co-curricular club
Last week, members of CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency posted the displays on Facebook. Several of the members sent emails to superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood, and a few days after the signs were removed.
"It's not that we don't want people to feel accepted, but it's not the role of the school to show acceptance towards certain groups," co-founder of CoMo Citizens John Potter said.
The discussion led the group to get 150 to 200 new members and received the most reaches for any of CoMo Citizens' posts.
Baumstark also told KOMU 8 News that "schools will be receiving signs promoting an inclusive and welcoming environment for all scholars from the district."