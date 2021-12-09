CPS plans more construction projects to help decrease trailer use

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is starting to phase out trailers and work on more construction projects within the district.
Long-term projects are being developed as students are coming back to in-person learning after being online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CPS is the fifth largest school district in Missouri with more than 18,000 students enrolled in preschool through 12th grade.
School trailers are known to have a variety of issues, like leaking ceilings, mold and animals invading the interior of the building.
During the 2006-2007 school year, CPS had 173 trailers. By 2022, there will be less than 21 trailers in use, according to the district.
To move beyond trailers, CPS is starting construction projects to update school buildings and promote better learning environments.
CPS conducted an analysis that found trailers were cost inefficient and that it was time for a long-term plan for bricks and mortars as a foundation for schools.
Michelle Baumstark, chief communications officer for CPS, said the community has been supportive of replacing trailers and having updated resources for all schools.
"Our community has been amazingly supportive of our long-range facility plan in our school district to replace trailers and to make sure that our students have high quality learning facilities," Baumstark said.
In 2020, CPS focused on projects at Rock Bridge Elementary School and John Warner Middle School.
The construction at Rock Bridge Elementary was expected to be completed by Dec. 1 but is not finished as of Dec. 9. The project saw progress this summer that included improvements to the parking lot and the exterior of the building.
Rock Bridge Elementary Principal Dr. Ryan Link has tweeted several times, explaining some of the construction projects going on at the elementary school over the last year.
Link said trailers have been at Rock Bridge Elementary for a long time.
"We have had trailers since 1979. The district has been diligently the last 10 to 15 years to work on a plan to get rid of the trailers," Link said.
The trailers at Rock Bridge will be replaced by an additional building with new classrooms. Link said the community has been supportive of the projects Rock Bridge is working on.
"Some of the parents saw the issues with the trailers, and now they see all the students will be in the building and it will be nice to have new spaces for our students to use," Link said.
Link said teachers at Rock Bridge are excited for the new space and to have new furniture and to be close to other faculty members.
Baumstark said this year, current projects are focused on Jefferson Middle School renovations and Russel Boulevard Elementary School.
She said trailers are meant to be temporary structures for schools to operate.
"We have some trailers that are over 20 years old that are used in the district, and that was never the intention for those. And so we have worked hard as as school district and the board of education to pursue a long range plan that looks at bonds to construct new buildings and to continue to maintain our facilities," Baumstark said.
CPS parent Amy Wood has a daughter who attend Rock Bridge Elementary. She says fifth graders are the only ones in trailers except for the music classes.
"My daughter is very hopeful that they will be out of the trailers and into a new classroom with the renovations before the end of the school year," Wood said.
Wood said the new construction project at Rock Bridge will also let teachers work back in the main building once the trailers are phased out.
"My kids also go through Gentry Middle School, and I just feel that Columbia is growing so rapidly that I feel CPS has to invest in money in order to keep students in a safe capacity and avoid overcrowding," Wood said.
According to documents from CPS, there are plans on construction projects within the bond plan to invest into schools that need updates. Projects that are planned, if voted on, include safety and security, accessibility projects, new technology infrastructure plans and new elementary schools.
Another project is starting at Jefferson Middle School to renovate the gym and provide updates to the interior building, according to Baumstark.
In June 2020, voters approved a $20 million school bond issue where $6 million was allocated for renovations at Jefferson Middle.
CPS also has plans for future projects within a bond plan initiative. The plan includes constructing future elementary schools to open in 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028.