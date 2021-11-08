COLUMBIA-The Columbia School Board will vote to extend its 2021-22 COVID-19 plan on Monday. The COVID-19 plan would allow Superintendent Brian Yearwood to implement mask mandates. There is currently a mask mandate in place in all CPS buildings.
"I think the schools, under the guidance of the CDC, as well as local state health officials, are going to make their decision on whether to lift the mask mandates based on the numbers in the area," Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, a MU Health Care pediatrician, said.
At the CPS meeting on Oct. 11, parents were divided on the issue of masking, which lead to parents and board members debating the policy. Many parents and grandparents against mask mandates were frustrated.
"At the beginning of the school year, parents would come to me a couple of times a week. I would have a patient, and the parents would express concerns that their child was exposed to COVID. Or they would want them to get tested with COVID.," Dr. Wilhelm said. "But we are now in November. This is about two and a half months into the school year. And I see very few parents expressing concern that their child might have COVID or even requesting to begin to get tested."
Dr. Wilhelm said wearing a mask in schools and washing hands helps to prevent against COVID-19, the flu and RSV, which are often spread by young children in school.
"But keep in mind that a child goes to school, picks up a cold, the chances are the entire family's going to get sick, and then those parents who are working, take that cold to work, and then the cycle just continues on," Dr. Wilhelm said.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday and can be watched on KOMU.com.