COLUMBIA- As the spring semester for Columbia Public Schools is set to start on Jan. 19, the district is still in need of substitute teachers.
Last semester, elementary students had to revert back to virtual learning, due to staffing issues, due to quarantine, isolation or other personal matters.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 News they are relying on the vaccine to hopefully fix the future staffing issue.
Right now, the district has about 216 or so that were eligible to receive the vaccine in the "A Group" which is the first group because they are school nurses or are dealing directly with medically fragile children, according to Baumstark.
The staffing issue will still remain if teachers become sick because the remainder of the teacher in "Group B's" vaccination date is still unknown according to Baumstark.
According to Baumstark, the vaccination date for Group B is up to the Missouri Department of Health and senior services and not the district.
Baumstark expressed that this is just the reality that the district is dealing with right now.
"It is one of our challenges; it will continue to be one of our challenges. The light at the end of the tunnel, of course, is our employees being vaccinated," Baumstark said.
The spring semester still could result in short or long-term closures due to staffing issues for in-person classes, according to Baumstark.
"Staffing was an issue for us as our employees get sick or come down with COVID. That will result will continue to result, even with our reopening, in short or long-term closures. That's the reality," Baumstark said.
The Missouri Department of Education recently updated their eligibility to become a substitute teacher and loosened requirements.
"DESE no longer requires individuals with valid Missouri teaching certificates who wish to substitute teach in a school district to apply for a substitute certificate. This includes individuals who hold an initial professional, career continuous professional, lifetime, student services, administration, provisional, and/or temporary certificate," according to the website's recent note.
In August, DESE decided to change the hours required to become a sub from 60 hours to 20.
"Following the State Board of Education's decision today, individuals who possess a high school diploma or equivalent may complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate," DESE stated.
The district will continue to encourage those that are eligible to apply, Baumstark said.
"Please apply to become a substitute. Information is available on our website. We will be working with we contract actually with a third party to manage our substitute pool," Baumstark said.
Jennifer Kwantes, media clerk at Russell Boulevard Elementary, told KOMU 8 News how critical the need is for substitute teachers this spring and how they have dealt with this issue in the past.
"If the community wants to see those kids in seat, I would encourage everyone to, if you have the credentials, to help us find substitute teachers when these teachers start getting sick so we can keep those kids in school if that's what if that's what people want, we do need substitutes," Kwantes said.
Baumstark said substitutes are "imperative" to be able to remain open.
"And that is something that I think all the school district desires are community desires," she added.