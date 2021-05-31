COLUMBIA - As the summer months begin, some parents are returning to work in person and are in need of summer care for their kids.
Columbia Public Schools will hold summer school in person beginning on June 14 and masks will not be required in the classroom or on the buses.
This comes following a news release from the City of Columbia on May 27 where they released a complete list of updated guidelines on masks and social distancing from the city and community partners.
CPS will continue to contact trace and quarantine, but individuals who are fully vaccinated and show no COVID-19 symptoms will not have to quarantine.
As summer school resumes as an option for parents and children, some are thankful for a more relaxed way of learning for their kids.
Arguably the most impacted by this change in mandates are the parents. One Columbia mom says she's been waiting for this moment for a long time.
Morgan Boyles put her son in private school this past year because of the online learning. She says this year's been a lot to handle and she's thankful for some sense of normalcy returning to her sons education.
"I'm extremely happy for the students, the kids and the families that the public schools are allowing them to come back, especially mask free," Boyles said.
Seeing a summer without masks is something many, including Boyles, have been looking forward to since last year.
Some parents dealt with the heavy task of balancing working at home and helping care for their children. Boyles had to find a way to work away from home, at the salon she owns, while also taking care of her son.
"I do hair," Boyles said. "I don't sit in an office or sit somewhere where I can tend to him, I have to take care of my clients. So there is no way I would've been able to do both, at all."
She named her mother's help throughout the summer as what helped her get through.
"If I had not had my support system, he most likely, probably not been able to do it, not while I work," Boyles said.
Although the excitement of relaxed mandates and a return to learning in person without masks or social distancing can be exciting to some, it is still an adjustment people have to work through.
"I think it will be an adjustment, especially just like COVID was an adjustment for everybody, going back to the 'normal,'" Boyles said. "But I think in the long run it's going to be successful for everybody."
Overall, Boyles is excited to see what the first step of learning without severe mandates will bring this summer.
"I think summer school is going to be a great transition to prepare them for the fall," Boyles said.