COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools’ Early Childhood Education Program received the Early Childhood Education Program of the Year award from FutureBuilders, the educational foundation of the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
Nicole Langston, the director of preschool at CPS, said they’ve earned this award by being mindful of their students’ situations.
"We've learned that our mindset and our intentions, really shaped the health of all relationships,” Langston said. “And in order to be able to focus on the relationships, we can uncover the unconscious bias that we may have."
The Early Childhood Education Program of the Year recognizes public school districts that have implemented programs to advance quality early educational opportunities for children.
According to a press release from CPS, the MSBA FutureBuilders Board selects Award recipients based on innovative approaches and outstanding ability to engage and support the development of the children in their care and on their overall commitment to early childhood education.
Langston says CPS program worked toward decreasing the achievement gap by practicing a conscious understanding of the unique challenges and barriers faced by individual students, families, administrators, teachers and staff to provide additional supports designed to help overcome obstacles.
The program is working to close the gap between typical developing children and those who are considered at risk in the areas of academic or behavior, children from homeless families, families receiving public assistance such as TANF or SSI, foster children and those living in poverty.
Students who have left the program have increased kindergarten readiness skills in reading by 12.41% and in math by 8.38% on the Aimwebplus assessment.
"We individualize a lot of our students needs in our classroom,” Langston said. “We are watching to see what the need to learn and we plan our lessons around their interests and needs.”
Langston says even though these approaches are for preschool aged children, they make a big impact.
"Learning that when you're three and four, that's awesome,” Langston said. "I didn't do that when I was three and four."