COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools added a student COVID-19 tracker to its dashboard, effective Tuesday.
The new tracker shows number of schools affected, total number of students affected since September 2020 and students currently out due to COVID-19.
The dashboard previously only showed staff tracking and the 14-day case rate per 10,000 people.
The tracker currently shows 30 schools affected by COVID-19.
To break it down, 19 out of 21 elementary schools, seven out of seven middle schools and three out of four high schools are either experiencing positive student cases or have students quarantining. It also lists one 'other' school affected by COVID-19.
Since September 2020, there have been 560 students in quarantine and 77 positive cases.
To break it down:
- Elementary school students: 153 quarantined, 13 positive
- Middle school students: 138 quarantined, 29 positive
- High school students: 263 quarantined, 34 positive
As of Tuesday, the tracker lists 156 students currently quarantining and 13 active student cases.
To break it down:
- Elementary school students: 120 quarantined, 6 positive
- Middle school students: 28 quarantined, 4 positive
- High school students: 6 quarantined, 3 positive
Since June 25, 2020, there have been 126 staff members in quarantine and 47 positive cases.
The tracker also shows 30 staff members out of the classroom due to EFMLA laws (since June 25). EFMLA is a federal law that allows staff to take time off work to take care of their children, if their schools or daycares are closed due to COVID-19. The staff members were placed on leave or are currently on leave.
As of Tuesday, the tracker lists 42 staff members currently quarantining and 7 active staff cases.
Seven staff members are currently on leave due to EFMLA laws.
The most recent 14-day case rate per 10,000 people comes from Oct. 25 and shows a rate of 40.6.