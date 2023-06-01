COLUMBIA - Following the resignation of Columbia School Board member Katherine Sasser, 13 people have applied to fill her vacant position.
Columbia Public Schools made the applications of each candidate available to the media Thursday afternoon, the day after the deadline to apply.
The 13 candidates to be considered include Jan Mees, Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter, Della Streaty-Wilhoit, Andrea Lisenby, James Patterson, Frank Aten, Sahba Jalali, Greg Brockmeier, Mike Zweifel, James Gordon and Karen Hayes.
Members of the board will review the applications at a 6 p.m. special session on June 5. At 7 p.m. June 7, the board will hold a special session to interview "top selected candidates."
The public is invited to attend both sessions, but the School Board will not accept in-person public comment at either meeting "due to the number of candidates and the number of community members who may wish to support them." The board has an online contact form where the public can share feedback.
The appointment of the new member will take place on June 12, and the member will serve until April 2024.
Jan Mees
Mees has lived in the district since 1973 and is currently a Columbia Public Schools Foundation board member. She previously served four terms on the School Board and has had several other roles in the district, such as a PTA officer and Hickman High School music booster.
Mees said she believes her past involvement with the school will be an asset on the board and hopes to continue her commitment to the students in the district.
Chuck Basye
Basye, a former state representative, has lived in the district since 1986.
He said he wants to advocate for a positive educational experience for all students and help direct the district toward change.
"The voters and the taxpayers need a conservative voice that has been lacking for years," Basye said.
Basye ran unsuccessfully in April for a spot on the board.
Phillip Stroessner
Stroessner has three children in the district and has volunteered for several years at Russell Elementary.
He said he hopes that he can help the district "move past cultural wars by ensuring every kid is welcome."
John Potter
Potter has been a member of the Columbia community for over 35 years. His three children attend the school district.
He said his goal is to provide a different perspective to the board from "an unrepresented community."
Potter's vision for the district is to "hold students to the highest standards both educationally and behaviorally" while providing transparency and accountability for the rest of the community.
Potter ran unsuccessfully in April for a spot on the board.
Della Streaty-Wilhoit
Streaty-Wilhoit served as a member and vice president of the School Board from 2019 to 2021.
When asked why she wanted to serve her community as a board member, she said, "My reason for wanting to serve on the Board of Education is to advance communication, build trust and assist in academic and educational equity."
Andrea Lisenby
As a mother of three, Lisenby said she's had a lot of experience within the district that she hopes to bring to the School Board.
She said she hopes to use her leadership position to prepare all students for a bright future and create a healthy environment for the CPS community.
Lisenby ran unsuccessfully in April 2022 for a spot on the board.
James Patterson
Patterson has lived in the community for 40 years. He said his application for a seat on the board comes from his desire to see children receive the best education possible.
With a board position, he said he hopes to aid all children in getting a strong educational foundation.
Frank Aten
Aten said he wants to serve CPS to actively improve programs to ensure students get the best education possible.
He said his vision for the future of CPS is to "create a vibrant and inclusive community, where they gain the skills to prepare them for a bright future."
Sahba Jalali
Jalali has lived in Columbia for 32 years and had two children graduate from CPS in 2015 and 2017.
He said his reason for applying stems from the desire to provide support for all staff in the district to help provide a successful education to the students.
Jalali said he believes the role of the School Board is to provide support to educators so the students get the best education possible.
Greg Brockmeier
Brockmeier has a child who attends Rock Bridge High School.
He said he wants to serve to make Columbia the best community it can be, for all stakeholders and residents.
His vision for the community is to empower educational staff to create an "unparalleled educational experience in mid-Missouri."
Mike Zweifel
Zweifel has lived within the district since 1997. He said he applied for the board position because he wants to help the district put each student on their own path to success.
His vision for the district is to put the CPS in the top 10% of all schools and districts across Missouri.
James Gordon
Gordon has lived in Columbia since 2012 and has children who attend the district. He said he believes that schools are the "roots of the community." He wants to serve on the board to help the community to cherish the schools.
Gordon has a vision of equality among the schools.
"I want every kid in our community- regardless of their zip-code, their social/ economic circumstances, or their diagnosis- to come into school ready to learn among their peers," Gordon said.
Gordon ran unsuccessfully in April for a spot on the board.
Karen Hayes
Hayes has lived in the district for over 30 years and had one child who graduated from CPS in 2013.
She said she believes the board needs a "wider array of voices" and that the role of the School Board is to promote high levels of education and staff support.
She said her vision is that each student receives an education that allows them to set goals and make decisions for their future.