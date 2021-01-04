COLUMBIA - CPS students are returning to virtual instruction Tuesday, Jan 5.
CPS students were set to begin virtually after winter break since Columbia's school board meeting on Nov. 9.
Elementary students were set to return to four-day in-person instruction on Jan. 11, but that start date has now been pushed back a week.
Madison Holmes, a senior at Hickman High School feels hopeful about the rest of the school year.
"When we first started this whole journey, no one really knew the procedures or the right precautions to take - it was really new territory for all of us," Holmes said. "But we're starting to understand how to adjust our typical circumstances to this new situation."
Meanwhile, parents are coming up with various plans to accommodate whatever the school board decides to do with their reopening plan.
"It was a relief to decide to stay at home because that was on my mind daily, thinking, what do we do in this scenario," said Tara Jacobsen Arnett, who has two school-age children.
"As a parent, you have to have every scenario planned out as to how to react and there's not a lot of time to react."
The Columbia School Board will meet on Jan. 11 to reevaluate the reopening plan.