COLUMBIA - The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas is the most recent mass shooting, and for Columbia Public Schools, safety is its top priority.
In an email sent to KOMU 8 News by spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, CPS has already expended millions of dollars in school safety enhancements.
Baumstark said $6 million has been spent in safety measures since 2018, and a recent bond has allotted $2 million for more enhancements.
This bond referendum was approved by voters in April.
She said all CPS staff members are trained in emergency response procedures, and that the school runs regular intruder drills.
Baumstark said CPS also has a close connection with local safety officials to help aid students and staff in case of emergencies.
"We have two full‐time school resource officers in our secondary schools and utilize off-duty police officers throughout the district," Baumstark said. "We have seven retired Columbia police officers who serve as the school district’s full‐time safety and security officers."
She also said CPS has recently added more lighting to parking lots, installed intercom and electronic door locks, vestibules and "resistant window sheeting," along with more security cameras.
Baumstark said the school district will keep following the situation and make changes if needed.
"In the coming days we will learn more about what transpired in Texas, and we will learn more about how to keep our schools, scholars and staff safe," Baumstark said.