COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Nutrition Services will stop their meal delivery services Friday, Jan. 15, following the announcement of the return to in-person instruction for most students.
Between preparing the buildings for mealtimes and dealing with an understaffed department, the district doesn't have the resources to keep the program, CPS Nutrition Services Director Laina Fullum said.
"Since we will be going in-seat, we are short-staffed," Fullum said. "We will need all of our staff in the buildings to handle our in-person students. Therefore, the bus routes we've been running to deliver meals to students will discontinue."
The nutrition department is staffed at 85 to 88%, according to Columbia Missourian reporting. Fullum said they have enough staff to support the current hybrid model, but not if CPS were to go fully in-person. She speculates that they don't have a full staff because of the pandemic.
"With COVID-19, people know that what we're doing right now is pretty frontline work, and it's scary for folks to want to be that frontline person," Fullum said. "I assure you we do provide our employees with adequate personal protective equipment."
While deliveries are halted, the 'Grab and Go' services that the district has been providing since last March will still continue. Families can pick up food for lunch at designated schools, and not necessarily at the school their child attends.
"For example, if you have an elementary school student and a middle school student ... you can get all your meals at one school," Fullum said. "You don't need to go to Blue Ridge for your little ones and then, say, Jeff Middle for your older ones."
Nutrition Services will only provide lunch for now because of their short staff, but hopes they can provide breakfast again in the future.
Fullum said they would publish a schedule soon with more detailed times.