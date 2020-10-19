COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools announced Monday that all of their schools qualify for free student breakfasts and lunches through June 30, 2021.
Families do not need to add any money to students' lunch accounts.
CPS still encourages families in need of assistance to fill out the confidential free and reduced price lunch application. The application can be accessed here.
The Nutrition Services team will continue to deliver meals to virtual students on Grab-and-Go routes. This option will become available to in-person students on Wednesday.