COLUMBIA − Safety, accessibility, and maintenance concerns caused the removal of nature play areas implemented at many Columbia Public Schools during the pandemic.
“I just got this message that it was all going away," CPS science teacher Brian Earls said. “And honestly I was shocked.”
Earls was a science teacher at Fairview Elementary when volunteers helped construct nature play areas at local schools during the pandemic.
He said the nature play areas create community, bring people together and get them to take pride in their community.
“When we started it, we had tons of volunteers that came out and connected and put in hours,” Earls said. “It became a place that that more people wanted to use than the traditional playgrounds.”
He and Mike Szydlowski, former CPS science coordinator, shared what they said was shock and disappointment when they heard about the removal of the areas.
“Kids love playing on the nature play areas more than the expensive installed playgrounds,” Szydlowski said. “That's what I've heard over and over.”
Earls agreed.
“I've heard from several people, several parents that are not happy,” Earls said. “That was their favorite place that they would go when they pick their kid up from school.”
The district said the removal of the areas was due to safety inspections that found the nature play areas did not meet safety or ADA accessibility standards.
“They are rotting, degrading, [and] falling apart," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. “The areas are not safe and must be removed.”
She said in addition to safety, accessibility and maintenance concerns, the multiple injuries to date, some being severe, are what provoked the decision to remove the areas entirely.
“We understand these projects were a labor of love. They have an important purpose.” Baumstark said. "When something isn’t safe, we must address it, even when it’s not a popular decision.”
In 2019, teams of student and parent volunteers repurposed donated construction material into various types of play equipment.
“Research shows that if kids do not get out in nature or out in their community, they don't end up liking or loving the community and therefore they don't take care of it,” Szydlowski said. “The building of the nature play area was more important than the playing on the nature play area.”
He said whether it's nature play areas or gardens, students should play a more active role in decisions regarding how they play and interact with the school.
"I do get both sides of the coin," he said. "You have to keep things safe. [But] if kids were making the decision, they would choose the nature play areas."
According to the Columbia Missourian, nature play areas will be removed at the following elementary schools: Eliot Battle, Benton, Alpha Hart Lewis, Cedar Ridge, Derby Ridge, Fairview, Mill Creek, Paxton Keeley, Russell Boulevard and Two Mile Prairie. The nature play area at the Center for Early Learning North will also be removed.
The removal process began Friday at Battle Elementary and is expected to be done in the coming weeks, the Missourian reported.