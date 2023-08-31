COLUMBIA — After high temperatures ran through Columbia all last week, the Columbia School Board wanted to show its thanks to bus drivers for working in the heat.
The school board delivered notes of appreciation and candy to the bus drivers Monday morning, according to a tweet from board member Suzette Waters.
Our CPS bus drivers got these notes and candy bars this morning. They deserve much more for driving in last week’s heat! If you get a chance to thank a bus driver, please do! pic.twitter.com/V5RY8Xb6xe— Suzette Waters (@SuzetteH2Os) August 28, 2023
More than 200 buses operate the 300-square-mile radius for the school district daily, according to district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
Tony Maltbia, director of transportation for CPS, said it's important to show appreciation for these drivers and all the work they do.
"They work so hard. They get up super early in the morning, endure hot days, cold days, but they're committed to getting kids to school everyday," Maltbia said.
Maltbia said the drivers run about 138 routes a day. He says for them, it's about the students. "They really care about these kids."
And the bus drivers' hard work didn't go unnoticed.
"It turned out that the first week that they were driving the school bus was like the hottest week ever," Waters said. "They were showing up and getting our kids to school in that unbearable heat, and they were rock stars."
Although the school district provided the bus drivers with extra water bottles to combat the heat last week, Waters knows the conditions were still uncomfortable.
"I'm sure it was well over 100 degrees inside those buses, and there not air conditioned," Waters said.
The district contracts with Student Transportation of America to supply the district with its drivers who transport over 8,000 passengers daily.