COLUMBIA - A car hit a Columbia Public Schools student Wednesday morning while boarding the school bus.
According to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, the car ran through the stop arm of the school bus and struck a student getting onto the bus. The child is safe and was taken to the hospital by his parents as a precaution.
Law enforcement officials arrived on the scene shortly after. The driver remained on the scene of the incident. CPS administrators, New Haven Elementary Schools and the school bus company were also on the scene.
The remaining students on the bus arrived at New Haven elementary safely afterwards. They were met by the school's counselor and administration. Baumstark said the students have joined their regular classroom for the school day.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.