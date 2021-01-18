COLUMBIA- Some Columbia Public Schools students will return to in-person classes Tuesday, Jan. 19. This comes after the last CPS board meeting where the school board voted in a 5-2 vote to return to in-person and hybrid learning.
Elementary Students will go to school four days a week and middle and high school students will follow a hybrid model. In the hybrid model, it is based on last name with two groups:
- Group A: Last names beginning with A-K, which will attend classes Mondays and Tuesdays
- Group B: Last names beginning with L-Z, which will attend classes Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will continue to be used for online instruction for all grades.
While there is some excitement for CPS students' return in-person Tuesday, a hybrid schedule is causing big routine changes. Parents are prepping for their children's return and for the schedule change.
Sindal Rodriguez has a middle schooler that attends Smithton and a high schooler that attends Hickman.
Both of her children will follow the hybrid model this week, but she has mixed emotions about the prep and return. She worries the hybrid model will not create a normal routine for her children and settle in.
"I think they're going to be stressed, and then transitioning. I don't think it's gonna set in with them going back and forth," Sindal Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez believes the numbers are not getting better, so she wonders why the district decided to follow through with the decision.
"I really don't understand if our numbers are still so high and even the CPS calculators still so high and the numbers, why we're even doing this? Why in this was the case, why didn't we do this three months ago or four months ago because the numbers are still not better," Rodriguez said.
KOMU 8 News recently spoke with experts regarding the hybrid learning model. The experts said CPS would need support from parents, teachers and students in order to succeed.
On the other hand, Battle High School senior Asia Smith believes this will be better for her overall health and mental wellbeing, and she is excited for the hybrid model.
Smith plays soccer for Battle. She said the mixing of online learning and soccer have not been the best for her health.
"Once I get myself up and moving I will feel better. I know that's been one of my biggest struggles, because I have had leg cramps and bad posture ever since all of last semester," Smith said.
Smith told KOMU 8 News that she looks forward to in-person classes changing her routine, so she can incorporate more movement and social interaction into her life.
"In a typical school day, we're walking around between classes, so I think that'd be better on my health because usually I'm sitting down most of the day not doing much, and just jumping right into the next thing," Smith said.
Smith is considered in the second part of the alphabet so she will be following the Group B hybrid model and will attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
She told us she is preparing to go back on Thursday and Friday by getting more school supplies and a backpack.
"The biggest thing is just school supplies and just mentally getting into it," Smith said. "I wanted to go back to school at least one point in time in this my senior year just to you know, be familiar with the school and say hello and goodbye to friends and teachers that I hadn't seen in, like, forever."
When the return happens on Tuesday, Smith hopes everyone helps do their part.
"I hope it comes down to everyone doing their part, you know, to stay safe. We're all dependent on just making sure we're all safe, everything's clean everyone's social distancing. We need to make sure that you know we all stick together, stay together, uplift each other," Smith said.