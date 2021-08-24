COLUMBIA − After ending a hybrid style learning in May, Columbia Public Schools students will return to in-seat learning Tuesday.
Thousands of students will return to a full, five day in-person schedule. Unlike last semester, students will no longer have any classes virtually. However, mask mandates and social distancing regulations will stay in place. This comes after the district issued a mask mandate for all students and teachers regardless of vaccination status.
Rock Bridge High School has posted mask requirement signs on their main entrance, reminding the students to put on a mask before entering.
Hickman High School senior Jerica Jackson said wearing a mask at school is an all the time thing.
“As of right now we are wearing masks all day. Originally, they told us that we didn't have to wear a mask, but because of the cases rising, we need to wear masks all the time," Jackson said.
Hickman will also implement social distancing techniques, like sitting students at different tables for group work and adding a third lunch period to maintain social distancing.
Due to changes last August, kids began virtual school and later transitioned to an online hybrid in February. This forced hundreds of teachers and CPS students to adapt to a new way of online learning.
Jackson emphasized that the virtual learning style was significantly different than in person classes.
"When you're in person, you're actually getting one on one. Instead, when you're online you have to stay on Zoom, and then wait until everybody leaves, and then you have to talk to the teacher. It was just like a lot more work,” Jackson said.
For the first time in over a year the entire student body, at schools across the district, will be present. Students are looking forward to hands-on learning and seeing their friends.