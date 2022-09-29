COLUMBIA - Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers as a category 4 hurricane Wednesday. While Missouri won't see any rain from this storm, one Columbia Public Schools teacher is taking the opportunity to talk to his students about powerful storms like this and the changing climate.
Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher at Jefferson Middle School. His Thursday lesson focused on connecting what students have learned about the environment throughout the year to real-life events.
"We like to use natural events. This is called place-based learning," Szydlowski said. "While the hurricane is not in our place, our place is also the entire country."
Szydlowski said he thinks it's especially important to teach kids about this, as they will be the ones who have to find solutions for this in the future.
"This age of kids are better than us adults when it comes to that," Szydlowski said. "They're going to be raising families that their kids are actually going to have to deal with the deserts and the floods and all that happening."
The students asked so many questions that Szydlowski had to split the lesson into two days. He says that's a sign of a successful lesson.
"Favorite part of this lesson was honestly how many questions [were asked]," Szydlowski said. "They doubled the length of this lesson because they wouldn't stop raising their hand. That's when you know it's a good lesson."
The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry gives advice for talking to children about natural disasters. The list includes giving them honest answers, using words they can understand, and validating their thoughts and reactions.