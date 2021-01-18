COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board voted to send middle and high school students into a hybrid learning model last Monday night.
The board previously ruled out hybrid as an option but said advances in technology created a situation where a hybrid model is possible.
Since the pandemic sent many students around the country home last March, researchers have tracked the decisions school districts have made and how learning in-seat or virtually has affected students.
Hybrid has become notably less popular.
In December, 12% of districts around the country were in hybrid, while 44% were in-person and 31% were remote.
CPS is also in the minority of districts nationally that went from remote learning to in-person. Only 3% of districts who made a change between November and December went to a model with more in-person options. About 15%, on the other hand, moved into a more remote learning model.
Thomas Arnett, Senior Research Fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation, studies blended learning. His research has taken on increased importance in the past months.
He said the hybrid model CPS is attempting is one of the hardest to do successfully.
“It's tricky for teachers to manage,” Arnett said. “It's like they're kind of curtailed, and they can't do what's best for either, because they're trying to manage both.”
It may be difficult, but Arnett and other blended learning experts say there are ways students, teachers and administrators can help students succeed in a hybrid setting.
Success in Hybrid
Bree Dusseault works with the Center on Reinventing Public Education. She has tracked how districts have responded to what she describes as a “crisis” of needing to educate students online.
“We've been studying what percentage of districts are preferencing hybrid learning, and then how they are preparing their staff and their students and their families to be successful,” Dusseault said.
Her organization found that hybrid is becoming an increasingly less popular choice for districts.
“Hybrid learning can be the best of both worlds. It can also be the worst of both worlds,” Dusseault said. “It requires districts to invest resources in both types of learning, both remote and in-person.”
She added that there are no perfect solutions in a situation that is constantly changing.
“Those who go hybrid, we do think we've seen some areas of commitment that those districts make that lead them to, we hope, be more successful,” Dusseault said.
Those areas of commitment are what she calls the four C’s.
“We're seeing that districts who are trying to make things work in hybrid environments, as well as remote environments, are being very clear about what families and students can expect about what it looks like to check in with their teacher,” Dusseault said.
Arnett said another key to success for educating in a digital space is a commitment to not just instruct traditional education online, but to tailor the curriculum to an online space.
“Initially, maybe (they’re) just doing online learning that looks a lot like conventional learning," Arnett said. “But then over time, as they get familiar with the tools... that it leads folks to pivot and start to figure out what are new ways that we could do things.”
According to Arnett, the main issue in translating conventional learning to an online space is keeping students engaged. It could become even harder as teachers are attempting to juggle in-person engagement with engagement over Zoom.
“If educators and schools are thoughtful about it, they can say, what is it the the most important thing to do, when teachers and students are together?” Arnett said. “And at the same time, ask what is it that the online technologies can do? What are they able to cover?”
The transition
CPS students, parents and teachers had a week to prepare for a shift to hybrid learning.
As a steady stream of freshmen streamed into Rock Bridge High School on Saturday, they stepped into a school they had been attending since August but had never spent a full school-day inside.
Some had plans to buy school supplies ahead of Tuesday’s return to school. Some were even thinking ahead about how a possible return to virtual instruction would affect them.
Anoushka Bhalla, a freshman at Rock Bridge, said there’s one thing she’s looking forward to most.
“I’m just looking forward to getting out of the house, 10 months in the house all day every day can be a little tiring,” she said.
Dusseault said teachers will need plenty of support throughout the semester to successfully manage the change.
“For students, the quality of your learning environment is your classroom,” Dusseault said. “So I think the teachers are very, very important players in maintaining this, and they need support and guidance on how to do that.”
Little things can help teachers maintain the connection with students and parents that Dusseault said is so important. She said sending home notes and making personal phone calls to check-in, one of the four C’s, can help ease the transition from remote to in-person.
If the district does shift back to all-virtual learning, Dusseault said that transition maybe even easier, since students now have an in-person connection with their teacher.
Other districts around the country using a blended/hybrid model have created other supports to create equity in blended learning, which according to Dusseault is a huge concern when it comes to the blended option. Groups who are at-risk of non-engagement often have their challenges exacerbated by blended and all-virtual styles of learning.
In Tennessee, there is an established homework helpline where students can call in to get individual help with their homework. Dusseault said these supports can make all the difference in keeping students caught up in an ever-changing educational landscape.
Both blended experts hope that administrators and teachers' newfound familiarity with the technologies associated with blended learning can create a new learning environment that disrupts the traditional idea of what it means to be educated.