COLUMBIA - Summer school enrollment opens Monday morning at 9 a.m. for Columbia Public School students.
CPS offers multiple summer programs for students, including Columbia Summer SUNsation and Secondary Summer School. The model of learning for summer school will be the same as the one in place at the end of the school year.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said CPS pushed to make summer school possible this year after it was canceled last summer.
"We told families last summer, when we had to cancel our summer programs due to COVID related shutdowns, that we would offer an extended program this summer for students," Baumstark said. "That is what we are doing, keeping our promise to families."
Baumstark said in a typical year, more than half of the student population - around 9,000 students - participate in the summer school programs.
CPS parent Pam Smith has three children and all participated in summer school programs before the pandemic. Smith said she plans to sign up her youngest child for summer school on Monday morning. She said she hopes summer school brings her son some normalcy.
"I hope that he feels that school is a safe place again," Smith said. "That you know, 'it's okay for us to go back to school. It's okay for me to play with my friends.' I want him to continue on with his education and feel safe doing so."
For students kindergarten through eight grade, 2021 SUNsation will run from June 14 through July 23.
For high school students, Secondary Summer School will be offered from June 14 through July 9 and extra credit recovery will run from July 12 through July 30.
Enrollment for these programs closes on April 30.