CPS summer school teacher reflects on day one

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools started its summer school program Monday. The model of learning will look the same as the one in place at the end of the school year.
Students and teachers were able to return with some normalcy, including no mask requirements inside school buses or buildings. Still, one summer school teacher said Monday felt a lot like the last year for her and her class.
"I had a couple of them (the students) asking me when it was time to rest," Molly Lyman said. "But it was really good to be able to see their smiling faces and have them back in the class."
Lyman is teaching kindergarten at Paxton Keeley Elementary School this summer. She said getting her students ready for kindergarten means a summer full of practicing walking in the hallway, sitting in assigned seats, knowing how to clean up and more.
"It's a lot of routines and repetition," Lyman said.
Beyond just typical kindergarten procedures, Lyman said she's eager for the parts of this age the past year couldn't have: reading books, going to recess, and spending time together.
"I'm starting brand new and fresh and getting them used to what school is going to look like during a normal year," she said.
Lyman said her class was full of energy on Monday. She said this carried on until the day's end, when her own children helped her clean up the classroom and get ready for the next day.
Lyman said the past year was tiring for everyone. Other than a lot of sleep, she said one thing is keeping her fueled this summer.
"Each day just keeps you coming in for more just because they're excited to be here too," she said.