CPS summer school to make up more than just lost time

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is bringing back summer school after the pandemic canceled all of its programs last year.
The summer school coordinator for CPS said while class times are being extended, programs are doing more than just making up for lost time.
"To give them (students) that chance to get into the building, and to kind of relieve some of that anxiety or nervousness is fantastic," summer school coordinator Bonnie Conley said.
For students in kindergarten through eighth grade, classes will run from June 14 through July 23. For high school students, classes will run from June 14 through July 9. Extra credit recovery will run from July 12 through July 30.
Summer school will follow the same learning model CPS currently follows. This means fully in-seat five days a week. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said they told families they would offer extended programs this summer after the pandemic canceled all programs last summer.
"Our program is about enrichment and advancement and access to opportunities we might not otherwise be able to offer during the regular school year," Baumstark said.
CPS parent Christina Ingoglia enrolled her daughter in the kindergarten summer school program. Her daughter has a rare genetic syndrome and was homeschooled through an Extended School Year (ESY) service this year.
"We want to get her to that place of being able to hang with friends," Ingoglia said. "We feel like summer school is a perfect place to do that."
Conley said the district's Special Services team looks at each student on an Individualized Education Program's (IEP) enrollment. From there, learning specialist, paraprofessionals and any other assistances are provided according to each student's specific needs.
"Special education does a good faith effort of looking at the students that are enrolled, looking at what their needs are during the school year, and what their accommodations are in their IEP," Conley said.
For Ingoglia, summer school will offer exactly what her daughter needs.
"She shouldn't be undermined, she is very smart and she needs to be challenged," Ingoglia said. "It's just a matter of figuring out how to help her communicate what she knows."
The deadline to register for summer school was April 30, but Conley said families who register after could be admitted if spots are still available.