COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event.

On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."

We are deeply concerned about reports that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK Day celebration. This is unacceptable. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 20, 2023

On Jan. 19, 30 CPS middle schoolers took a field trip to the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration breakfast, according to the school district. The event ended with a 15 minute G-rated drag performance by Nclusion Plus.

A CPS spokesperson told KOMU 8 News the district received two complaints from parents of children who attended who say they weren't informed their children would be watching a drag show. The district is now in conversation with those parents.

Responding to Gov. Parson's tweets on the event, Yearwood said the NClusion+ performance was "not an 'adult' performance."

"Any characterization of the 'Columbia Values Diversity' Breakfast as "child endangerment” or having a “sexual nature” or violating state law is categorically false," Yearwood wrote in a letter to the governor.

You can read his full letter below. The district also sent out the superintendent's letter to CPS parents Sunday.

Yearwood said misrepresenting the event is harmful to students, staff and the greater community.

Yearwood extended an invitation to Gov. Parson to discuss how to further education in the state.

Nclusion Plus responds to concerns

Brandon Banks, spokesperson for Nclusion Plus, released a statement on Twitter Saturday.

We’ve been asked to give public comment. Here it is! We are thankful to have been highlighted as a part of the diverse community programming brought together for the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration in honor of the 30th anniversary of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/f3NgN650Y8 — Nclusion Plus (@NclusionPlus) January 21, 2023

In an interview with KOMU 8 News, Banks said the group takes their programming very seriously. He said Nclusion Plus had conversations about how to make their performance appropriate for the audience. "We have lots of discussions about putting protocols in place of making sure that we provide content to the sources that we're delivering content that is in a tasteful manner," Banks said. "For this event specifically, because we knew that we were going to be providing the first experience for a lot of adults even, we decided to take what we consider the most G-rated protocol." Banks said performers selected songs that were motivational, uplifting and inspiring. He said entertainers chose costumes that were tasteful. "Their costuming was very ballgown oriented, [with] very few if any skin was showing," Banks said. Banks said Nclusion Plus stands by their performance. "If anything, this was one of the most age appropriate drag show experiences and theatrical performances that we could have delivered," Banks said. Banks said the negative response to the event from leading lawmakers was hyperbolic. "It seems like a hyperbolic response that has a lot of dangerous connotation behind it that can further instability and mental health for adults and youth in our community, as well as suppress cultural values of our community that have been progressing forward," Banks said. Banks said he thinks the community should look at drag performers as culture providers for our community and pride pioneers. "When we look at drag performances, it's really just a trifecta between costuming, makeup, singing and dancing," Banks said. "So, at the end of the day, we really felt like we infringed upon no moral grounds."