COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood issued an apology to parents and the community Wednesday, after some parents were upset that their child saw a drag performance at a city-sponsored diversity event two weeks ago.

"For some, the city’s event demonstrated the importance of inclusion," Yearwood wrote in a letter to CPS families. "For others, expectations were not met, specifically regarding the level of communication provided to parents. Either way, it has created frustration for many. I want to apologize to parents and our community for that frustration. As a district, we continually strive to meet the expectations of our parents and community. When we do not meet those expectations, I apologize."

Yearwood acknowledged there could be further disagreement, but he encouraged a return to "civil and respectful dialogue."

He also mentioned that the district will review its permission slip process and incorporate feedback from parents. He said the district will look for ways to share information "effectively, clearly and fully."

"I also want to reiterate that Columbia Public Schools values the role the public plays in our decision-making process," Yearwood wrote. "We believe that we benefit as a school community when our stakeholders are active participants. We continue to invite and encourage our students, staff, parents, and patrons to offer input about our activities to help improve our operations and our schools."

Some parents blamed CPS for the transparency gap when it came to the field trip's agenda. Some posted comments within a Facebook group, explaining they were not informed their child would be watching a drag show.

Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey also voiced their concerns about the event, with the latter sending a letter Tuesday to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA), asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. Bailey also called for the members of the Columbia School Board to resign.

A spokesperson for Nclusion Plus, the group responsible for putting on the drag performance, previously told KOMU 8 the organization had conversations about how to make their performance appropriate for the audience. He also said the performers chose tasteful costumes and chose appropriate, uplifting music for the show.