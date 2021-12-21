COLUMBIA – Parkade Elementary teacher Ryan Armstrong was named the Central District Elementary School PE Teacher of the Year for 2022.
Armstrong has taught in Columbia Public Schools since 2018, according to his website.
Criteria for this recognition include fostering a diverse and comprehensive program and utilizing high-quality assessment standards. It is sponsored by SHAPE America. The Central District is comprised of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
"Ryan holds a deep passion for our craft, and is constantly searching for the best practices to connect with our students and encourage their joy of health, wellness, and physical movement," Dr. Kim Goforth, Columbia Coordinator of Health and Physical Education, said in a news release.
Armstrong is now one of five finalists for the National Elementary School PE Teacher of the Year. The winner will be named at the SHAPE American National Convention in April.