COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools teachers and its teacher's union continue to push for increased wages after recently being denied in previous meetings.
Noelle Gilzow, the president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, is advocating for a raise from the Columbia Public School District.
The Columbia Public School District and the Missouri National Education Association continue to negotiate base teacher salaries for CPS teachers going forward. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FcF3kp7O8Z— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) March 1, 2023
"I think teachers need to be compensated in a way that respects their education, training and expertise," Gilzow said. "In addition we need support. Right now we're dealing with student populations that have challenges and we're becoming a social safety net."
A negotiation meeting is set for Wednesday night at the Aslin Administration Building to further discuss the future of pay raises for teachers in the district, along with other topics. Gilzow said "hopefully everything will be finished," regarding wage negotiations by March 7.
Gilzow said that the district says that teachers are the most important people in terms of serving students. "I am hopeful that the district will put the money where their mouth is," she said. "We hope the compensation will reflect that."
According to the National Education Association, Missouri ranks 50th forstarting teacher salaries at around $33,000 annually. Seven years ago, Gilzow and the CMNEA negotiated to get the teacher base salary to $40,000, which was not broken through until just last year.
"We've seen a major increase in inflation, so what was a nice starting salary isn't competitive anymore," Gizlow said. "We've been working on looking at models for other school districts and other local businesses to find what kind of salary would be equitable."
Gilzow would not say the exact salary they're hoping to negotiate with the school district, but said it's "a bit more than the current salary."
Cameras aren't allowed at the meeting Wednesday night; KOMU will provide an update on this developing story when more information becomes public.