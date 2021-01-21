COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools teachers are ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine after returning to in-person teaching, but they will have to wait.
Under Missouri’s vaccination plan, K-12 teachers are in Phase 1B - Tier 3. However, the state hasn't activated Tier 3 yet. The state started Phase 1B - Tier 2, but many mid-Missouri counties have not.
If a CPS employee qualifies to be vaccinated under Tier 2, such as those that are 65-years-old and over, they will be vaccinated in Phase 1B - Tier 2.
CPS elementary teacher and Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association (CMSTA) co-President Ariel Schwarting said she is okay with teaching in-person without a vaccine.
“I still feel comfortable in the classroom with having such a small group of students and a relatively large classroom," Schwarting said.
However, she said other teachers aren’t as comfortable.
“I know that there are a lot of teachers that coming back to school before having access to the vaccine was definitely a concern for them," Schwarting said. "Especially I think at the middle and high school levels, just because you're potentially coming in contact with so many different people throughout the day."
The unknown of the pandemic and vaccines made one CPS teacher, Katie Sipho, decide to teach virtually this year through CPSElementary@Mizzou.
“I didn't want to switch between virtual and in-seat because that’s stressful enough and then having to worry about case numbers on top of that, and a vaccine, not being sure when we were going to get that,” Sipho said.
However, when the vaccine does become available to teachers, Sipho said she plans to get it.
“I would still want to have one as soon as possible as a virtual teacher,” Sipho said.
During Thursday's Board of Education work session, the Board said CPS will partner with Boone Hospital Center to distribute the vaccine to staff when it becomes available.
All CPS staff will be eligible for the vaccine, including substitutes.
The Board hopes the opportunity for substitutes to receive a vaccine will help with staffing shortages in the district.
Currently, there are 280 available substitutes at CPS. The district says 189 substitutes are in the hiring process, but need to complete a final module to finish the program.
CPS is partnered with EDUStaff to hire substitutes. In order to get more substitutes, the district and EDUStaff are implementing ways to encourage those 189 people to finish their modules. The Board suggested providing bonuses to subs who work for multiple days.
Schwarting said she hasn't experienced issues with subbing at her school first-hand. However, Sipho said, as a virtual teacher, it’s hard to find substitutes for extended absences.
"For virtual we don’t have subs this year, which I think speaks to the sub shortage because I feel like if we had subs, at least enough to cover buildings, we might also have some available to us," Sipho said.