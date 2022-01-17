COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools recently canceled some school days in January in hopes to slow the surge of the omicron COVID-19 variant among students and faculty.
CPS announced that school would not be in session on Jan. 21, 24, and 25. CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said those days will be utilized as teacher workdays.
The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) President and Hickman High School teacher Noelle Gilzow said she understands why CPS canceled school for the first part of the spring semester.
"My initial reaction was relief because I know a lot of teachers have really been struggling with the increased demand on us because we have a lack of substitute teachers," Gilzow said.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, schools had a 43.7% substitute teacher fill rate for the week Jan. 10 14. Nearly 900 subs were needed but less than 400 spots were filled, the dashboard said.
Gilzow said she also felt relief because she believes the spike of the omicron COVID-19 variant could be happening around that time or shortly thereafter. She said hopefully this action flattens the spread of the virus.
An English Learning Specialist at Mary Paxton Keeley Elementary and the first Vice-President of CMNEA, Alexander Tai, gave a similar opinion on the CPS cancellations.
"I feel like it was... I don't want to say surprised but I want to say it was dedicated or destined to happen because of the number of omicron cases that we have in our city," Tai said.
As for the added teacher workdays, Gilzow said it was to give teachers extra planning time.
"They're looking for ways to give teachers some time back so they can prepare quality lessons and give students timely feedback," Gilzow said.
Tai said the workdays will give teachers time to collaborate with other teachers.
"It will give us time to debrief with our teams on what is occurring in our classrooms at the elementary level and to be able to effectively plan things we need to do in the remaining months of the school year," Tai said.
Tai said elementary teachers haven't had too many directives on what the days could consist of.
"But we have gotten from my coordinator that we may meet as a department to see what things we can change to effectively instruct the English learners at CPS," Tai explained.
Tai said he hopes the teacher workdays bring strategies for CPS teachers to close the education gap. He said that he fully believes students should be in the classroom, especially at the elementary level.
Tai said he hopes CPS will steer clear of virtual instruction in anyway they can. He said the teacher workdays will give faculty time to figure out the best way of teaching students during the omicron COVID-19 surge.
On Jan. 20, the Columbia Board of Education will officially vote on these upcoming changes.