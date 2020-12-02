COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will host a virtual World Café style meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
School board members will be in attendance, but will not participate in discussion, panels or Q&A. The meeting will not feature a vote, but rather a community discussion among those in attendance
In a World Café style meeting, attendees are given a question or topic for discussion, then attendees separate into small groups for discussion.
After a short time, attendees rotate to a different group and continue discussions. Then, the entire group looks for consensus and commonly shared ideas and concerns.
CPS said it tries to host at least one World Café meeting each year, and each meeting usually draws several hundred people. This year, because of COVID-19 precautions, the meeting is being held virtually.
Topics to be discussed at this meeting include "COVID and CPS" and "Teaching and Learning in Virtual, 2-Day Hybrid and 4-Day Hybrid Models."
KOMU 8 will have a reporter at the meeting and will provide updates when the meeting concludes.