COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will hold a virtual public forum Thursday evening to introduce finalists for the district's new superintendent.
The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. KOMU 8 will stream the forum live in the above media player. It will also be on the CPS-TV cable channels and live stream.
The district previously announced three finalists for the position:
- Dr. Erick Pruitt, currently the deputy chief of high schools for Chicago Public Schools
- Dr. Chace Ramey, currently the chief operating officer in Iowa City Community School District
- Dr. Harold Brian Yearwood, currently the chief operations officer for Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas
Ray & Associates, the firm hired by the district, will moderate the forum. The forum will also include questions from the public that were previously submitted.
In a news release, a district spokesperson says the district hopes to select a new superintendent by the end of March.
The search comes after current superintendent Peter Stiepleman previously announced his retirement. His last day will be June 30.