COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will hold a work session Thursday morning.
The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. and be held at the Aslin Administration Building.
This is the first CPS meeting since elementary students returned to in-person learning earlier this week.
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman will discuss the updated COVID-19 numbers and the potential for the middle school and high school students to return to in-person learning.
KOMU 8 will continue to update this story with information from the meeting.
Watch the meeting live here, starting at 7:30 a.m.