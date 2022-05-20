COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will host four high school graduation ceremonies beginning on Friday.
The schools with ceremonies are Douglass, Battle, Hickman, and Rock Bridge high schools.
The ceremonies will take place at various venues on the University of Missouri campus over Friday and Saturday:
- Douglass: Friday, May 20, 10 a.m. at Jesse Hall Auditorium
- Battle: Friday, May 20, 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena
- Hickman: Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena
- Rock Bridge: May 21st at 11 a.m. at Mizzou Arena
In addition to their high school diplomas, 327 graduating CPS seniors earned a total of 1,578 college credits while attending high school through dual credit options.
Thirty-six students will also receive their associate degree from Moberly Area Community College as part the district’s Early College Program.