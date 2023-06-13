COLUMBIA — The Columbia School Board unanimously voted to approve the addition of a school-based health care center at its meeting Monday night.
The new center will take over the old Field Elementary School building, located on Rangeline Street. It will be funded through Clarity Healthcare, an affiliate of Burrell Behavioral Health, including the cost of the remodel, all supplies, training and any travel.
The health center will offer a variety of primary care services, like free vaccines, preventive visits, physicals, minor injuries and lab work for strep and flu tests. Counseling services, behavioral assessments and referrals to various counseling sessions will also be provided, according to the partnership’s memorandum of understanding.
Michelle Baumstark, CPS spokesperson, told the Columbia Missourian that the district spent much of the last school year working to organize the health care center. That included a visit to a school-based health center in Hannibal to learn more about operations and best practices.
Mathew Gass, president of Burrell's central region, said the new center will be convenient for students and families in the district.
"This is about serving kids and creating access to care," Gass said. "It can be really difficult for a family to stop what they're doing or busy families, even like my family, where it's sometimes difficult to arrange health care. This allows for more kids to get seen in a really convenient, student-focused, scholar-focused environment."
The center will focus on students who can't always afford health care services, Gass said.
"Our primary focus are kids that are uninsured or underinsured," Gass said. "So those kiddos who either have no insurance at all, or those kiddos who have, you know, Medicaid or Medicare."
The school-based health care facility will use a sliding scale for costs, and the fees will be waived for any students who qualify for free reduced lunch.
"Our sliding scale fee really, really addresses those kids who may have no insurance at all and making sure that they can access that affordably down to zero if there was no family income at all," Gass said.
CPS will have to get parental consent before treating any students. The district will also help provide transportation to the center with home school communicators.